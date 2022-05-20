Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will report $280.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.57 million to $284.21 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $280.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.