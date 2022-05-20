Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will report $280.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.57 million to $284.21 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $280.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
