MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $12.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,350 shares of company stock worth $576,165. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

