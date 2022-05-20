MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $48.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $576,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,783,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

