MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,025,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,217. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $576,165 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,783,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $42,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

