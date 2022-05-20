Michael Leslie Buker Buys 5,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,922,981.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,850.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$249,123.42.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Leslie Buker sold 60,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$366,000.00.

PHX traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,418. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.66 and a 1 year high of C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.52. The company has a market cap of C$305.27 million and a P/E ratio of 13.73.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$105.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About PHX Energy Services (Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.