Michael W. Choe Purchases 35,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

W traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.72. 4,232,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average of $155.72. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $339.56.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Wayfair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.78.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.