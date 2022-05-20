Michael W. Choe Purchases 35,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
W traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.72. 4,232,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average of $155.72. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $339.56.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.78.
About Wayfair (Get Rating)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wayfair (W)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.