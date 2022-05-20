Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 59,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,092 shares of company stock worth $500,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.