Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little Sells 1,970 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MCHP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.67. 6,085,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

