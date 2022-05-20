Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $380.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $253.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.48 and a 200-day moving average of $306.28. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

