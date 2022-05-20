MINISO Group (MNSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. MINISO Group has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $435.11 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MNSO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 361,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,761. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

MINISO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.