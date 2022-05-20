MINISO Group (MNSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. MINISO Group has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.
MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $435.11 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.
MNSO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 361,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,761. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
MINISO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
