Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.09.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,398. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

