Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRTX. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.61. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.