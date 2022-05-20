Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.90. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group (Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.