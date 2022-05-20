Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBPFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

MBPFF stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

