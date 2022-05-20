Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will announce $6.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.75 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $15.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $26.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,563.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

