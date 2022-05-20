Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNTV. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

Momentive Global stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.