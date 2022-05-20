Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

MYSRF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Investec downgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

