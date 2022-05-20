MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $330.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $410.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.83.

MDB stock opened at $245.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $219.73 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

