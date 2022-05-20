Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Monro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Monro has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monro to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Monro has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Monro by 11,932.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monro by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Monro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Monro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.