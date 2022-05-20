Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Monro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Monro has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monro to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.
MNRO opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Monro has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Monro Company Profile
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
