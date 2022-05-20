Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given New $47.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

MNRO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. Monro has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,612,000 after buying an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,580,000 after buying an additional 332,889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monro by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after buying an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monro by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,669 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

