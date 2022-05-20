Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
MNRO stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Monro has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.
About Monro
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
