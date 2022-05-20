Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. 5,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Monro has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 11,932.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $925,000.
About Monro (Get Rating)
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
