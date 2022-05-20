Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. 5,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Monro has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Monro alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNRO. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 11,932.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $925,000.

About Monro (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.