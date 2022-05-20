Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.69. 1,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

Get Monro alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monro by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 232.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after purchasing an additional 119,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monro by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after buying an additional 107,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Monro by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Monro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.