Morgan Stanley Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $31.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.62% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of LSPD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 140,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,168. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -43.85. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $130.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

