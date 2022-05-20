Morgan Stanley Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $129.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.06.

Shares of ROST opened at $92.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

