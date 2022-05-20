Morgan Stanley Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $550.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $720.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.73. 22,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,137. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 10.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 51.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

