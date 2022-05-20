Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Caroline J. Tsay Sells 369 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $83,958.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.15. 5,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.53 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.89.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $128,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

