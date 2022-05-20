Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Morphic stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. Morphic has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $68.75.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.04). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 559.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Morphic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 38.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,063,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Morphic by 72.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the third quarter worth about $559,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

