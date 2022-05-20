MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Given New €37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($32.29) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($47.92) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. 862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 121.54% and a negative net margin of 341.56%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

