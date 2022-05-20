Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Motorsport Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorsport Games by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,095 shares in the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGM stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.97. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 216.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS.

About Motorsport Games (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.