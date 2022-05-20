Movado Group (MOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Movado Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $205.98 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

MOV traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $739.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

MOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,680.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Movado Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

