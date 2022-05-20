M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3,955.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,517,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.73. 1,129,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,573. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

