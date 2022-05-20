MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.
Shares of MVBF opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.88. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 655.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MVB Financial by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
About MVB Financial (Get Rating)
MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
