MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 66.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of MVBF opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.88. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 655.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MVB Financial by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

About MVB Financial (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.