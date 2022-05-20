N-able (NABL) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) is one of 406 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare N-able to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for N-able and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 1 5 0 2.83 N-able Competitors 2881 13750 24917 692 2.55

N-able currently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 74.40%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 73.66%. Given N-able’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe N-able is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 2.68% 5.17% 3.06% N-able Competitors -30.37% -62.77% -7.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of N-able shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares N-able and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $346.46 million $110,000.00 185.44 N-able Competitors $1.74 billion $276.72 million -40,230.61

N-able’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than N-able. N-able is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

N-able beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

