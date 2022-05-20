NanoXplore Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
About NanoXplore
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
