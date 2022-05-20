Nasim Golzadeh Sells 473 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $13,608.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,202.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 157 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $4,477.64.

ShotSpotter stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,861. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $349.08 million, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.24.

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. Analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 14.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About ShotSpotter (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

