National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “
OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $10.96 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87.
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
