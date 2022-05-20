National Bank Financial Lowers ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$52.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATSAF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

