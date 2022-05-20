National Bank Financial Lowers Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

OTCMKTS:HERXF remained flat at $$11.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

