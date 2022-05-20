National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) CEO G. Timothy Laney Sells 5,800 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

G. Timothy Laney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00.

NBHC stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.98. 220,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

