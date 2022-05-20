National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

