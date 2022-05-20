National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Lowered to C$106.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NTIOF stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. 19,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

