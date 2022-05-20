National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$106.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.42.

Shares of TSE NA traded down C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$91.20. The company had a trading volume of 384,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,816. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$87.71 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$94.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$98.30.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

