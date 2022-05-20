National CineMedia (NCMI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) recently:

5/12/2022 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/10/2022 – National CineMedia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2022 – National CineMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00.

5/5/2022 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – National CineMedia had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – National CineMedia is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 4,458,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,631. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.38. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -29.85%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 484,372 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 75,262 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in National CineMedia by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 84,532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

