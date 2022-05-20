National Grid (LON:NG) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
NG stock opened at GBX 1,207 ($14.88) on Friday.
About National Grid (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
