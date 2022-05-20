NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded at Investec

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NWG. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.76) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.62.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.