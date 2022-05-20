Navient Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Navient has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navient to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.53. 1,306,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. Navient has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

