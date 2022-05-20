Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $107.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.47 million. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,932. Navigator has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 20.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Navigator by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

