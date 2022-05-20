Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.19 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 726.56% and a net margin of 19.92%.
Shares of NYSE NM opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.59.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Navios Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.
