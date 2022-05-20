Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.19 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 726.56% and a net margin of 19.92%.

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $53.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

