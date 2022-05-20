NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 83,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

